Central Florida church held in-person Sunday Service as stay-at-home order allows religious services

A Central Florida church held an in-person Sunday service, as the ongoing "stay-at-home" order from Governor DeSantis allows people to attend religious services.

The Center Arena Church held its usual Sunday service this weekend. They are just one of several churches who held in-person services in Florida on Sunday.

During the service, the church assured those watching from home that those attending in-person are keeping six-feet of distance from one another.

Someone last week told law enforcement about the Center Arena Church's in-person services while watching its Facebook feed at home. However, the Orange County Sheriff's deputy that responded to the church did not feel it necessary to write a report.

Nonetheless, deputies want to stress to anyone leading services that they are "urged to fully comply with all measures advised by the CDC." This includes limiting gatherings to 10 people maximum and keep a social distance of six-feet between people.

The pastor at Center Arena Church told FOX 35 News that he runs a "healing ministry" and some of his parishioners need physical touch.

"That's what God has called on me to do. I am not defiant. I am obeying God. For the well of people that are desperate at this time. I am abiding as best I can with the regulations," the pastor said. "Most of them that are complaining, don't come here. So, what I would say to them is mind your own business."

