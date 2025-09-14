Remembering Harper Moyski: Family honors daughter at ceremony

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds gathered at the Lake Harriet Bandshell for a celebration of life for Harper Moyski. The 10 year old died after a mass shooting at Annunciation Church on August 27.

Sunday’s memorial was an interfaith service. There was time to pray, time to celebrate Harper, time to mourn her death, and time to honor her life.

Family speaks at ceremony

What they're saying:

Near the end of the event, Harper’s family spoke to the crowd.

"These last few weeks have felt like being dropped at the bottom of the ocean, where it is pitch dark and the pressure is crushing, and no human is really meant to survive. The light that we're used to just doesn’t really reach all the way down here," Jackie Flavin said.

"Somehow, among all of this unimaginable darkness, there’s been light. We can literally feel the thoughts and the prayers and the love all around us, lifting us, and moving us forward," Jackie Flavin continued.

Lessons Harper left behind

The backstory:

Harper’s family used their speech to share three lessons that Harper had left behind.

It’s important for every person to be their own light. Let that light be big. Share that light with others.

The words alluded to Harper’s larger-than-life personality, a personality that left a permanent impact on her loved ones.