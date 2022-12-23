Expand / Collapse search
Celebrate New Year's Eve with these events in the Twin Cities

By Adelaide Van Pelt
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 9
article

FILE: Partygoers enjoy a Champagne toast at a New Years Eve party (Photo by Jon Buckle - PA Images via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Say goodbyes to 2022 and ring in the New Year at one of these Twin Cities celebrations.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Themed New Year's Eve Parties

Beyoncé Disco:

Get in formation and head to this Beyonce-themed disco. With pop-up drag performances, music, and drinks, this event offers all you need for a fabulous New Year's Eve. 

80s and 90s Themed New Year's Eve:

  • First Avenue and 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis
  • Tickets start at $15

Head to First Avenue for an 80s dance party or pop over to 7th Street Entry next door to hear your favorite 90s hits with You Oughta Know.

90s Throwback Party:

The best of the 90s takes over the Intercontinental Hotel at this celebration. Food will be available for purchase and rooms will be offered at a discounted rate to attendees.

A Roarin' 2023 New Year's Eve:

Step back in time to Prohibition with this 1920s-themed soirée. With live performers and a mixture of top 40 hits and electro-swing, this event has the perfect Gatsby vibe for your New Year's celebration.

New Year's Eve at Mystic Lake:

  • Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake
  • Free entry

Live entertainment on multiple stages, champagne toasts, and games all night are just some of the offerings at this New Year's Eve bash.

Honky Tonk New Year's Eve:

Welcome 2023 with a country-themed bash featuring a line-up of the Twin Cities best Americana bands. 

Post Apocalyptic Steampunk NYE:

More than a dozen different acts take over Can-Can Wonderland at this celebration. DJs, aerialists, stilt walkers, go go dancers, drag performances, glitter bars, real life mermaids, fire performances, and more make this party a night to remember.

Crystal Ball:

The Twin Cities' longest-running New Year's bash is back for the 20th year. Two levels, multiple bars, live entertainment, and amazing music will create the perfect night to celebrate the New Year.

Casino Night NYE:

Get dressed to the nines, try your luck at the casino, and dance the night away! With 17 tables of tradition games, you can try your luck at the games for free.

New Year's Eve dinner parties

New Year's Eve at Mara:

Ring in 2023 Four Seasons Style with an elevated 5-course tasting menu, champagne toast, and party favors.

NYE 2023:

A three-course dinner service celebrates both the end of the year and the end of 21 years of service at this Minneapolis lounge.

Family friendly New Year's Eve events

Sparklerama:

Ticket price includes museum admission and a night of New Year’s fun including live music, dancing and activities and crafts.

Noon Year's Eve:

Count down to noon at this indoor pool party. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. dance, swim, and celebrate the year!

New Year's Eve Family Celebration:

The sports center will be filled with inflatables, huge moonwalks, obstacle courses, bingo, ice skating, music, a raffle and more for a family friendly party to remember. The countdown to the New Year will begin at 8:45 p.m. so that the little ones can be home for bedtime!

Family New Year's Eve Party:

Two sessions are available at this New Year's party. Play at Adventure Peak, break out some dance moves with the DJ, and get family photos in a photo booth.