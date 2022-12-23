Celebrate New Year's Eve with these events in the Twin Cities

article

Say goodbyes to 2022 and ring in the New Year at one of these Twin Cities celebrations.

Themed New Year's Eve Parties

Beyoncé Disco:

Amsterdam Bar and Hall, St. Paul

$15-$25 per person

Get in formation and head to this Beyonce-themed disco. With pop-up drag performances, music, and drinks, this event offers all you need for a fabulous New Year's Eve.

80s and 90s Themed New Year's Eve:

First Avenue and 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis

Tickets start at $15

Head to First Avenue for an 80s dance party or pop over to 7th Street Entry next door to hear your favorite 90s hits with You Oughta Know.

90s Throwback Party:

Intercontinental St. Paul

Tickets start at $50

The best of the 90s takes over the Intercontinental Hotel at this celebration. Food will be available for purchase and rooms will be offered at a discounted rate to attendees.

A Roarin' 2023 New Year's Eve:

Metropolitan Ballroom, Minneapolis

Tickets start at $50

Step back in time to Prohibition with this 1920s-themed soirée. With live performers and a mixture of top 40 hits and electro-swing, this event has the perfect Gatsby vibe for your New Year's celebration.

New Year's Eve at Mystic Lake:

Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake

Free entry

Live entertainment on multiple stages, champagne toasts, and games all night are just some of the offerings at this New Year's Eve bash.

Honky Tonk New Year's Eve:

Turf Club, St. Paul

Tickets start at $15

Welcome 2023 with a country-themed bash featuring a line-up of the Twin Cities best Americana bands.

Post Apocalyptic Steampunk NYE:

More than a dozen different acts take over Can-Can Wonderland at this celebration. DJs, aerialists, stilt walkers, go go dancers, drag performances, glitter bars, real life mermaids, fire performances, and more make this party a night to remember.

Crystal Ball:

The Pourhouse, Minneapolis

Tickets start at $59

The Twin Cities' longest-running New Year's bash is back for the 20th year. Two levels, multiple bars, live entertainment, and amazing music will create the perfect night to celebrate the New Year.

Casino Night NYE:

Minneapolis Cider Company

$35 per person

Get dressed to the nines, try your luck at the casino, and dance the night away! With 17 tables of tradition games, you can try your luck at the games for free.

New Year's Eve dinner parties

New Year's Eve at Mara:

Ring in 2023 Four Seasons Style with an elevated 5-course tasting menu, champagne toast, and party favors.

NYE 2023:

A three-course dinner service celebrates both the end of the year and the end of 21 years of service at this Minneapolis lounge.

Family friendly New Year's Eve events

Sparklerama:

Minnesota Children's Museum, St. Paul

Note: this event takes place on December 30

Tickets starting at $10

Ticket price includes museum admission and a night of New Year’s fun including live music, dancing and activities and crafts.

Noon Year's Eve:

Grove Aquatic Center, Inver Grove Heights

Tickets starting at $8

Count down to noon at this indoor pool party. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. dance, swim, and celebrate the year!

New Year's Eve Family Celebration:

Woodbury Sports Center

Tickets starting at $12

The sports center will be filled with inflatables, huge moonwalks, obstacle courses, bingo, ice skating, music, a raffle and more for a family friendly party to remember. The countdown to the New Year will begin at 8:45 p.m. so that the little ones can be home for bedtime!

Family New Year's Eve Party:

7700 York Ave. S, Edina

Tickets starting at $3

Two sessions are available at this New Year's party. Play at Adventure Peak, break out some dance moves with the DJ, and get family photos in a photo booth.