Cause of fire 'undetermined' for Minneapolis church

article

The cause of fire remains undetermined for a Minneapolis church that burned Monday night, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

The fire started just before 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in the 2200 block of 5th Street NE. No one was inside the church at the time and no one was injured.

The building suffered heavy damage, including a roof collapse.

Fire officials say there are "no indications" the fire was connected to the protests that were occurring in downtown Minneapolis that night due to the Derek Chauvin trial.

The case remains under investigation.