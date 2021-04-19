Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson host prayer in Minneapolis before planned protests

article

Civil rights leaders Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rev. Al Sharpton hosted a prayer Monday afternoon outside the Hennepin County Government Center.

A protest, organized by more than a dozen Twin Cities groups, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday after the conclusion of closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Sharpton and Jackson joined with the families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright in front of the courthouse to pray.

During the prayer, Sharpton discussed the impending trial verdict but said his focus is broader than just one court case.

"Whichever way this verdict goes, we won’t stop until the law is changed," he said.