Cat who went missing from care home found safe in Buffalo, Minn.

Community members are celebrating after a beloved care home cat who went missing was found safe weeks later in Buffalo, Minnesota.

On Sept. 9, Shadow slipped out of Lake Ridge Senior Health and Living in Buffalo. Staff believes the 16-year-old cat might have been chasing stray cats he saw out front. Since then, Shadow's caretaker, Nicole Mull, has managed the constant effort to find him - combing the neighborhoods, scouring the parks, and posting his pictures.

According to Mull, a call came in from a worker at The Kings Retreat, located at 621 1st Avenue South in Buffalo, saying the cat was seen in that area.

Mull said that after a long search, Shadow was spotted lying on some brush and mulch on the side of a deep ravine. They said Shadow's back legs are extremely weak as he lost a lot of muscle mass.

Since then, Mull's sister has been taking care of Shadow.

"My hope is that more lost cat owners will take action in looking for their missing cats versus the wives tale that a cat went off to die or that if they want to be home they know how to get home. Sometimes cats need their humans to rescue them," Mull wrote.