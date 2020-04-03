Cases of COVID-19 surpass 2,000 in Wisconsin as deaths rise to 56

article

In less than a week, Wisconsin has seen its cases of COVID-19 nearly double, as confirmed cases surpass 2,000.

Along with 2,112 cases, Wisconsin health leaders also reported 56 deaths. Last Sunday, the state had only 1,112 confirmed cases, meaning in less than a week, the case total has nearly doubled.

In that same time span, coronavirus deaths increased more than four times, going from 13 to 56 in six days.

State officials say 28 percent, or 588 of the positive cases have been hospitalized.

As of Friday, females made up 52 percent, while males make up 48 percent. The 50 to 59 years old and 60 to 60 years old age groups make up 38 percent of the confirmed cases.

Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Tuesday, March 31, requesting that President Donald Trump issue a major disaster declaration for the entire state of Wisconsin, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The request covers all 72 counties and the state’s federally recognized tribes.

“The response to this virus has required a tremendous response from the state and all of its communities that far exceeds the resources currently available to us,” Gov. Evers said. “By seeking this declaration, we are hopeful the state will be able to access critical programs that are needed to deal with the pandemic now, and with the recovery that will be taking place down the road.”

Having determined that Wisconsin met all of the criteria required to receive a major disaster declaration, Gov. Evers in his letter requested that the federal government provide the following programs to support the state’s response: Public Assistance, Direct Assistance, Hazard Mitigation (statewide), and certain Individual Assistance programs; Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program.

Last week, Evers directed the Department of Health Services to issue a "Safer At Home" that prohibits all nonessential travel in the state, with some exceptions.

The order, which affects more than 5 million people, went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 and will remain in effect until April 24 or until a superseding order is issued. That means schools, bars, restaurants, salons, museums, fitness centers and other businesses that have already been closed for the last week will remain closed until then.

Similar to Minnesota, Wisconsin health officials say they are prioritizing testing for COVID-19 due to a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.