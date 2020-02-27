Cargill temporarily suspends international business travel due to coronavirus

article

A Wayzata, Minnesota-based company is taking precautions against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For the next two weeks, agriculture company Cargill is putting a halt on international business travel for its employees, according to a statement from a company spokesperson. Cargill leaders made the decision based on input from the World Heath Organization and other agencies.

"As coronavirus continues to impact people across the globe, we are committed to taking every precaution to help keep our employees healthy and safe -- and do our part in helping to limit the spread of the virus," read the statement.

According to the WHO, there are 82,294 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide.



