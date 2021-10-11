Car hits gas meter on NE Minneapolis apartment building, starting fire

A car crashed into an apartment building in Minneapolis’ St. Anthony West neighborhood Monday morning, hitting the gas meter and starting a fire.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said the fire started around 5:22 a.m. at an apartment building on the corner of Broadway Street and Marshall Avenue Northeast. Crews quickly evacuated the building.

Crews were able to shut off gas from the interior of the building, but the fire was being fed by the outside gas meter that was struck by the car which they could not shut off right away, according to the fire department.

CenterPoint Energy was called to the scene to help crews shut off the exterior gas.

The fire was contained to the exterior of the building and did not spread to the inside, the fire department said.

The fire was out by 7:06 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The fire department requested a Metro Transit bus for temporary shelter for the evacuated apartment residents. Crews are monitoring the building to ensure its safe for residents to return to their apartments.