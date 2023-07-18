Can’t find a mental health provider for your family? You’re not alone

In seven words, Sue Abderholden summed up a new national report that confirms the stories she hears every week at NAMI Minnesota.

"People face long wait times. They actually sometimes can't even find a provider who's taking new patients," said Abderholden, the organization’s executive director.

A new report from the Bowman Family Foundation, a non-profit that works to improve the lives of people with mental health and substance use conditions, shows 57 percent of patients who sought mental health or substance use care didn't receive it in at least one case between January 2019 and April 2022. That's compared to 32 percent of patients who sought physical health care.

"Luckily, people are talking about (mental health) more and are more willing to seek out treatment, and now, they can't find it," Abderholden said.

Abderholden said most of the major providers in Minnesota have wait lists. If families don't get the mental health care they need, it can mean they don’t do well in school or at work, which can lead to thoughts of self-harm and suicide.

The situation is even worse among children who have been greatly affected by the pandemic. As for the reasons care is so difficult to find, Abderholden points to the workforce shortage. Mental health professionals typically make less than other health experts. The other main reason is health plans often have narrow networks.

"What families often face is actually going out of network, which is going to cost them more money or not being able to provide care at all," she explained.

If someone is having trouble finding an in-network provider, Abderholden recommends calling the number on the back of their insurance card or visiting FastTrackerMN.org, a search tool that can show providers who have the soonest openings.

They can also file a complaint with the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The state agency recently alleged two major health insurers violated mental health parity laws, which are meant to ensure coverage for mental health care is comparable to coverage for medical or surgical care.

Many employers offer an employee assistance program, which helps workers get access to short-term counseling or therapy services at no cost to the employees.

Abderholden also has a message for employers: Look at your plan and ask your employees if they're able to access care.

"People usually are not asking kind of those more in-depth questions, because usually you just assume that the care that your employee may need is going to be available. Don't make that assumption," she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. The Lifeline provides free and confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the U.S.