Cannabis dispensary near Mystic Lake casino set to open on April 11

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The Brief The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announced its Flame & Flora cannabis dispensary will open in April. The dispensary opens at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, at 2571 Credit Union Drive, with giveaways for the first 100 customers, including custom T-shirts and gift bags. The dispensary features a deli-style shopping experience, allowing customers to view and choose their flower before packaging.



The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community's new cannabis dispensary across from Mystic Lake Casino is set to open its doors in April, the tribe announced last week.

Flame & Flora grand opening giveaways

What we know:

The Flame & Flora dispensary will open at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, at 2571 Credit Union Drive in Prior Lake, the former site of the Mazopiya market.

The grand opening will feature giveaways for the first 100 customers who make a purchase, including a custom Flame & Flora T-shirt. Gift bags filled with fun items will also be handed out with any purchase, while supplies last, and those who sign up for the loyalty program get $10 in rewards for their next visit.

What they're saying:

"Our tribe has extensive experience in health and wellness, operating several clinics, a tribal garden and other health-focused enterprises that serve our community," wrote SMSC Chairman Cole Miller in a previously provided statement. "This new enterprise will center around customer education — with knowledgeable staff, workshops and seminars — to promote responsible, informed use."

What will the dispensary offer?

Dig deeper:

The dispensary is designed for a ‘deli style’ shopping experience, letting customers view and choose their flower before packaging.

The dispensary will carry cannabis flower, pre-rolled options, edibles, drinks, concentrates and more. The tribe says the products will all be tested by third-party laboratories for safety and potency.