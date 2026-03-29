Cannabis dispensary near Mystic Lake casino set to open on April 11
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community's new cannabis dispensary across from Mystic Lake Casino is set to open its doors in April, the tribe announced last week.
Flame & Flora grand opening giveaways
What we know:
The Flame & Flora dispensary will open at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, at 2571 Credit Union Drive in Prior Lake, the former site of the Mazopiya market.
The grand opening will feature giveaways for the first 100 customers who make a purchase, including a custom Flame & Flora T-shirt. Gift bags filled with fun items will also be handed out with any purchase, while supplies last, and those who sign up for the loyalty program get $10 in rewards for their next visit.
What they're saying:
"Our tribe has extensive experience in health and wellness, operating several clinics, a tribal garden and other health-focused enterprises that serve our community," wrote SMSC Chairman Cole Miller in a previously provided statement. "This new enterprise will center around customer education — with knowledgeable staff, workshops and seminars — to promote responsible, informed use."
What will the dispensary offer?
Dig deeper:
The dispensary is designed for a ‘deli style’ shopping experience, letting customers view and choose their flower before packaging.
The dispensary will carry cannabis flower, pre-rolled options, edibles, drinks, concentrates and more. The tribe says the products will all be tested by third-party laboratories for safety and potency.
The Source: This story uses information from a press release by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.