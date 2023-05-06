Canine Influenza forces changes at Walk for Animals

The Animal Humane Society’s Walk for Animals was missing its usual crowd of dogs on Saturday, because canine flu has many in the community concerned. Those concerns prompted a late change in plans from organizers at the state fairgrounds over the weekend.

Canine flu is a contagious respiratory disease -- posing a low threat to people – but capable of bringing on a variety of symptoms in man’s best friend; including: sneezing: shortness of breath, tiredness, and coughing.

"It’s pretty infectious, so we’re trying to be cautious," Blue Pearl Vet Internal Medicine Specialist Sean Teichner told FOX9 on Saturday. In extreme cases, dogs have had to be put down. The number of confirmed cases remains relatively low, but the number of suspected cases is much higher, because the cost of testing has been a barrier for many.

On Friday, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health informed the Minneapolis Animal Control of several positive cases in Minneapolis.

A canine flu vaccine is available, but it’s in limited supply because of increased demand; so pet owners are advised to avoid exposure to large groups of dogs.