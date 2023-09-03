'Candy Corn: Level A Hazardous Material, Should Be Illegal' say police, confiscating candy

article

An Illinois police department responded to a report of a "Level A hazardous material" on Sunday morning: candy corn.

The much maligned Halloween candy was "isolated and disposed of immediately," tweeted Dixon police.

"We thank our citizens and encourage them to remain vigilant," Dixon police said, with the hashtags #WorstCandyEver and #ShouldBeIllegal.

The suspicious package was found at a Walmart.

Candy corn is made of sugar, corn syrup, salt dextrose and various yellow and red dyes.

Candy corn was first invented in the 1880s. Wikipedia says that Brach's makes 7 billion pieces of candy corn every year. Brach's is owned by Chicago-based Ferrara Pan.