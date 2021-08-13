Candidate says he will request recount in Brooklyn Park mayoral race that he lost by 1 vote

article

The mayoral candidate who lost Tuesday's race in Brooklyn Park by one vote says he will request a recount in the race.

Vote canvassing on Friday confirmed the unofficial results from earlier in the week showing Lisa Jacobson leading challenger Hollies Winston by a single vote, 3,415 to 3,414.

In a tweet, Winston confirmed the results saying: "Given the razor-thin margin we will be moving ahead with the recount process provided by state law."

Under the law, a candidate can request a publicly funded recount for any race where the difference in votes is less than one-half of one percent of the total votes.