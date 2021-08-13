Expand / Collapse search

Candidate says he will request recount in Brooklyn Park mayoral race that he lost by 1 vote

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Brooklyn Park
FOX 9
article

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - The mayoral candidate who lost Tuesday's race in Brooklyn Park by one vote says he will request a recount in the race.

Vote canvassing on Friday confirmed the unofficial results from earlier in the week showing Lisa Jacobson leading challenger Hollies Winston by a single vote, 3,415 to 3,414.

Recount expected in Brooklyn Park mayoral race due to one-vote margin

When election season rolls around, every vote counts and in Brooklyn Park the race for mayor truly came down to the wire. The results are in and just one vote separates the candidates.

In a tweet, Winston confirmed the results saying: "Given the razor-thin margin we will be moving ahead with the recount process provided by state law."

Under the law, a candidate can request a publicly funded recount for any race where the difference in votes is less than one-half of one percent of the total votes.