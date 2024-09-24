Candidate calls out 'unacceptable' ballot mixup in Zumbro Falls

The Brief A ballot misprint in Wabasha County listed the wrong Minnesota House race, showing District 20A instead of 20B on ballots in Zumbro Falls. Republican incumbent Steven Jacob and Democrat Michael Hutchinson's race was omitted, replaced by Heather Arndt and Pam Altendorf's District 20A race. Jacob and Altendorf are urging the Secretary of State to fix the error, citing concerns about disenfranchisement.



A candidate in a Minnesota House race is calling for a quick fix after an apparent ballot misprint in Wabasha County, Minn.

What do we know

The ballots in question were supposed to include the race for Minnesota House District 20B between Republican incumbent Steven Jacob and Democrat Michael Hutchinson.

However, Jacob says the ballots printed in Zumbro Falls include the race in House District 20A: Democrat Heather Arndt versus Republican Pam Altendorf.

A sample ballot scan for Zumbro Falls on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website includes the same error, even though the website itself lists the correct race.

Context

On Friday, the start of early voting in Minnesota, officials reported candidates were listed with the wrong party designation in the race for House District 23A in Faribault County. The Republican, Rep. Peggy Bennett, was listed as the DFL candidate, while her DFL opponent, Joe Staloch, was listed as the GOP candidate.

It seems that mistake was limited to Faribault County. Because ballots are prepared by their respective counties, the Secretary of State said ballots in Freeborn, Steele, and Waseca counties were correct.

What are they saying?

Jacob, in a joint statement with Attendorf, called on the Secretary of State to move quickly to fix the error.

"We're seeing yet another instance of an error on the ballot, just weeks after we learned that more than 1,000 voter registrations had to be deactivated and that ineligible voters may have been added to the voter roll. These errors are unacceptable and need to be quickly resolved by the Secretary of State and the County to ensure voters in Zumbro Falls aren't disenfranchised."

FOX 9 reached out to the Secretary of State's office on Tuesday afternoon but has not gotten a response.