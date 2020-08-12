Canadian border officials arrest man wanted for Minneapolis murder

A 23-year-old accused of murder was taken into custody trying to cross into Canada Sunday evening, Minneapolis Police say.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the 23-year-old was sought in connection to the killing of a 19-year-old Saturday night in the area of Fourth Avenue North and Van White Memorial Boulevard. Police say the victim died by multiple apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at a Minneapolis hospital.

During the investigation, law enforcement focused on northern Minnesota and North Dakota, as they feared the suspect would try to flee to Canada. U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as the Canada Border Services Agency were asked to be on the lookout for the man.

Sunday morning, just after 8 a.m., Canadian officials intercepted and arrested the man trying to cross into Emerson, Manitoba.

The man was taken into custody by U.S. officials and incarcerated in Grand Forks, North Dakota where he is awaiting interstate extradition.