Cambridge girl's dream to play football goes viral on TikTok

The Brief An 8-year-old Cambridge girl's dream to play football is going viral after a video her mom posted on TikTok. Elena Easley was told at recess by a boy that she couldn't play football because girls weren't allowed. The Kansas City Chiefs are among teams to reach out to her.



Elena Easley, an 8-year-old girl in Cambridge, fell in love with Taylor Swift before she found football. Watching the superstar attend Kansas City Chiefs games made the second grader a fast fan of the team and of the game.

"I really started to like football and then I started playing it with the other boys...it makes me have fun and I like playing it because I have fun," said Easley.

But one day at recess was not very fun after a kid at school made a mean comment.

"They said that I can't play football, and girls are not allowed," said Easley.

"I feel like this is a canon event that every little girl goes through at some point in their lives and it is so sad to me that we are going through this in 2025...that little girls and big girls are being told they can't do things or that things aren't made for them," said Elena's mom, Stephanie.

Elena’s story goes viral

Stephanie shared the story on her social media, hoping to connect with a few other sports girls who love football.

Elena's story struck a chord and has reached millions.

The video even found its way to tackle football player Nana Olavuo, who invited the two to the Kansas City Glory football opener this weekend.

The Chiefs even responded to the video, writing "girls can do anything they want to do."

"We hope that maybe this can be a catalyst for bringing football to the women of America as well," said Stephanie.

And if little Elena has anything to do with it, the sport will continue to grow.

"Girls play football, and basketball and anything they want. You can believe in yourself and just go for it and do it," said Easley.

Easley might realize her dream soon. The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday they're launching the state's inaugural high school flag football league. It will feature 51 teams this spring.