Burnsville woman’s family fights for justice 40 years after brutal New York murder

The Brief A Burnsville woman's family has been seeking justice for four decades. Kristin O’Connell was found dead in rural upstate New York in 1985. No arrests have been made, and a homicide investigation is ongoing.



Kristin O'Connell’s family and friends gathered to honor her on Thursday, exactly 40 years since the last day she was seen alive.

Seeking justice and closure

The backstory:

Kristin O’Connell was last seen on Aug. 14, 1985.

According to New York State Police, her body was found in a cornfield in upstate New York two days later. She was from Burnsville, but was visiting a friend in a rural Finger Lakes town at that time.

What they're saying:

No arrests have been made and, 40 years later, her loved ones said the hardest part has been the lack of closure.

"Somebody can come out of nowhere and kill her like that and brutally. Not having proper investigating going on and over the years, we didn’t have that," said Phyllis O'Connell, Kristin’s mother. "We just have to start watching and listening and asking questions and making them accountable. I think New York is finally taking a stand and starting to turn towards the new technology."

Kristin’s family said they have been told some progress has been made in the homicide investigation. They remain hopeful they will be able to get justice and closure.