Buggy rear-ended by pickup truck in western Wisconsin, 1 injured

A 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after the buggy she was driving was rear-ended by a pickup truck in western Wisconsin Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on 8th Avenue near 21st Street in Prairie Lake Township. According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a 21-year-old woman was traveling west on 8th Avenue, also known as County Highway D, in a buggy when a Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended the buggy, causing it to roll into the ditch.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Barron with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, a 42-year-old Rice Lake man, was not injured.