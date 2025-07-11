Brooklyn Park police seek public’s help finding missing 79-year-old woman
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Brooklyn Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 79-year-old woman with severe dementia.
Missing woman in Brooklyn Park
What we know:
Saleema Bibi, 79, was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Friday near the Grove Apartments, located in the 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North. She is believed to have left the area on foot.
According to authorities, she is 5-feet, 190 pounds and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a sky-blue shirt, blue pants, and a teal and purple head covering.
Police believe Bibi to be endangered. She has been diagnosed with severe dementia and does not speak English, but speaks Punjabi or Urdu.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
The Source: This story uses information from the Brooklyn Park Police Department and Minnesota BCA.