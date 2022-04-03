Brooklyn Park Family continues to help college-bound seniors in brother’s memory

A Brooklyn Park family continues to do good in the name of their late family member, awarding $125,000 in scholarships over the last four years.

The Moe 123 Scholarship Fund awarded eight new recipients with $5,000 college scholarships Sunday. The foundation started after Mostafa (Moe) Sarim died unexpectedly from the influenza virus in 2018.

Sarim’s family started the scholarship fund in honor of the 41-year-old’s love of learning. He was a graduate of Park Center High School.

"I was definitely touched when I heard the story of Moe and how he passed away and how dedicated he was to education," said Osseo High School senior Aisatou Mane. "I was kind of impressed…he was like me and took his education seriously."

Mane will be attending Duke University in the fall, saying the scholarship helps ease the financial burden on her family.

"It will prevent me from taking any loans out for my education so I’m very grateful," he said.

While Moe 123 is only open to high school students in the Northwest Metro, the family hopes to raise enough money to help students across the state in years to come.

For more information visit: moe123sf.org.