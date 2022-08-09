Brooklyn Park apartment shooting leaves casings in hallway: police

Calls for shots fired in a Brooklyn Park apartment building led police to spent shell casings and damage to the hallway walls late Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North to reports of shots fired around 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 8.

A caller reported several shots were fired inside the hallway of her apartment building. When officers arrived, they located evidence of gunshots being fired, including spent shell casings and damage to hallway walls.

No people were hurt by gunfire, but property damage was reported.

The initial investigation discovered two individuals believed to be involved left the complex after the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.