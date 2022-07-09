Brooklyn Center man fired over 100 rounds off balcony on July 4: charges

A Brooklyn Center man faces federal charges after police found over 130 spent shell casings outside an apartment complex after he allegedly fired guns off his balcony on the Fourth of July.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department said they were called to the 5300 block of Russell Avenue North on Thursday after a neighbor reported a man was allegedly shooting multiple different guns off his balcony on the Fourth of July, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said they searched the area outside the apartment complex and collected over 130 spent casings which came from at least three different guns, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Monopolis Brown, 35, came outside while officers were investigating and allegedly told them he was with his friends and family outside shooting rounds into the air from his guns, according to the complaint.

Police obtained a search warrant for Brown’s apartment and located two handguns from a safe and two rifle-style long guns from a box under the bed, the complaint states.

Brown was charged with two counts of dangerous weapons discharge. He is set to make his first court appearance on Monday.