Brooklyn Center home a total loss after early morning fire

A Brooklyn Center home is a total loss Thursday morning after an overnight fire.

According to Brooklyn Center Fire Chief Todd Berg, crews responded before 4 a.m. to a home near 70th Avenue North and Perry Avenue North.

The chief said a passerby called in the fire. By the time crews arrived on scene, there was nothing they could do to save the home.

“The first arriving police officer said the roof was already gone and, by the time firefighters got on scene, most of the walls were gone already as well,” said Berg.

Neighbors in the area say the house had been vacant for a few years. Berg said he doesn’t believe anyone was hurt in the fire, but a full search of the house had not been completed as of Thursday morning.

A neighboring home’s siding was also damaged in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.