Brazilian music celebrated at Roseville, Minn. festival

A festival in Minnesota celebrated Brazilian culture and music on Sunday.

The Festa de São João set up for the evening at Roseville's Central Park off Lexington Avenue.

The Sunday night event featured the band Choro Borealis playing Brazilian choro music, which choromusic.com says draws from European music like polka. Other acts included Brazilian dance moves from an instructor and then Beira Mar Brasil performing national hits.

"Ever since I first heard Brazilian music about 30 years ago," explains Choro Borealis bandleader Robert Everest, "I've just been crazy about it. And it motivated me to learn Portuguese."'

This was the 7th year for the festival.