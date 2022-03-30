1 arrested, 14 cited after officers stop brawl in Brooklyn Center neighborhood

A roaming brawl involving more than 15 people was broken up Tuesday when police physically separated several women involved before arresting another.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Brooklyn Center police responded to the intersection of 15th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North on the report of about 15 women fighting.

According to police, the group began moving south on Logan Ave North as officers arrived.

A fight between two of the women had moved into the yard of a home in the 5600 block of Logan Ave North. Officers had to physically pull the two away from each other – one of whom had to be taken to the ground in order to get her safely handcuffed, according to police.

As two women were being detained, police said a man arrived and began assaulting a resident at the home. He resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground before officers could restrain him.

While officers were attempting to arrest the man, several other fights broke out within the crowd.

After assistance from several other law enforcement agencies, the crowds eventually dispersed.

After issuing citations, officers released all the individuals, expect one man. He was transported to the Hennepin County Jail and booked for obstructing legal process with force and fifth-degree assault.

Four police officers sustained minor injuries, but did not require significant medical attention.