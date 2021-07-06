Boy shot near St. Louis Park's 4th of July fireworks celebration

Police in St. Louis Park, Minnesota say a boy was shot near where the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display took place.

According to the St. Louis Park Police Department, police responded to a location on Aquila Avenue South in St. Louis Park around 10:44 p.m. Sunday night. The city’s fireworks celebration took place at Aquila Park beginning at 10 p.m. that night.

The boy’s injury was not life threatening and police say it was "consistent with a gunshot wound."

He was hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center for his injuries.