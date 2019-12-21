Boy seriously injured in horse and buggy crash in southeastern Minnesota

A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy Friday in southeastern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 7 p.m., an Oldsmobile was traveling east on Highway 44 in Newburg Township when it struck a horse an buggy carrying five people. Officials say three people in the horse and buggy were injured, including a 12-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries.

The group is all from Mabel, Minnesota.

The driver of the Oldsmobile was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.