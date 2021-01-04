Boy grazed by bullet in north Minneapolis shooting

article

Minneapolis police are investigating after a boy was grazed by a bullet in north Minneapolis Monday night, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

At 8:42 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2400 block of James Avenue North. When they arrived, they found a boy who had been hit.

While the bullet did not break his skin, medics found "an indentation from the bullet" on the boy. Out of caution, he was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

No one is in custody at this time.