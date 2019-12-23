Boy, 12, dies after horse-drawn buggy crash in southeastern Minnesota

article

A 12-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy Friday in southeastern Minnesota died from his injuries Sunday afternoon.

According to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 7 p.m., an Oldsmobile traveling east on Highway 44 in Newburg Township when it struck a horse-drawn buggy carrying a family of six. The buggy was making a left turn when the crash occurred.

Joe Mast, 12, was seriously injured in the crash. According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, he was airlifted to a hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, where he later died.

His father, 56-year-old Menno Mast, suffered a fractured back and hip and a concussion, according to the GoFundMe.

His 9-year-old brother also suffered a non-life-threatening injury, the incident report said. His other two siblings, girls ages 8 and 12, and his mother were all uninjured.

The family is from Mabel, Minnesota. They were reportedly on their way to a Christmas program when the deadly crash occurred.

The two people in the Oldsmobile were not injured.