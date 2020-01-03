Bon Iver cancels shows with St. Paul dance squad after allegations against studio co-founder

article

Indie rock band Bon Iver has canceled a set of shows with a St. Paul-based dance company after the company's co-founder was accused of sexual misconduct by a former employee.

Dance troupe TU Dance was set to perform as part of Bon Iver's "Come Through" shows next month. The project paired music from the band with dynamic choreography performed by the St. Paul dancers.

However, ahead of tour dates planned in late February across the southern United States, a lawsuit was filed against the studio's co-founder, who has since resigned.

Without directly referencing the situation, on Friday, Bon Iver announced the future dates of Come Through had been canceled.

The band says tickets for these shows will be refunded.

"These decisions are never taken lightly by the Bon Iver team; our deepest apologies to fans who’ll miss out on these performances," the band tweeted. "Bon Iver will be back to your area soon."

Other concert dates for the band on its own will go on as planned.