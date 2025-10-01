50 sticks of suspected dynamite found at Medina home, sparking evacuation

article

The Brief Authorities responded to a Medina home after a resident found a container of 50 dynamite sticks inside an old garage they were cleaning out. The immediate area was evacuated, and the Minneapolis bomb squad removed the items. There is no danger to the public.



Fifty sticks of suspected dynamite were found inside a Medina garage, prompting an evacuation in the area Wednesday.

Dynamite found in Medina

What we know:

According to the Medina Police Department, just after 11:30 a.m., a resident on the 4600 block of Mohawk Drive reported finding a container of 50 sticks of dynamite in an old garage while cleaning it out.

Authorities then issued an evacuation of the immediate area as the Minneapolis bomb squad arrived and removed the dynamite.

Police say there is no danger to the public, and the scene is now clear.

What we don't know:

It is not known why the dynamite sticks were in the garage in the first place, or how long they had been there.