50 sticks of suspected dynamite found at Medina home, sparking evacuation
MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fifty sticks of suspected dynamite were found inside a Medina garage, prompting an evacuation in the area Wednesday.
What we know:
According to the Medina Police Department, just after 11:30 a.m., a resident on the 4600 block of Mohawk Drive reported finding a container of 50 sticks of dynamite in an old garage while cleaning it out.
Authorities then issued an evacuation of the immediate area as the Minneapolis bomb squad arrived and removed the dynamite.
Police say there is no danger to the public, and the scene is now clear.
What we don't know:
It is not known why the dynamite sticks were in the garage in the first place, or how long they had been there.
The Source: A press release from the Media Police Department.