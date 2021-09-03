Body recovered from Mississippi River near Watergate Marina in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is investigating after authorities recovered a man's body from the Mississippi River in St. Paul.
Friday around 1:30 p.m., a concerned caller reported a body may be in the water near Crosby Farm Regional Park and Watergate Marina.
After searching the area, deputies found and recovered the body.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will make an identification and determine a cause of death.
