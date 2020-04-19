Body recovered from Mississippi River in Minneapolis

Officials are investigating after a body was pulled from the Mississippi River in Minneapolis Sunday morning.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's office, at about 9:20 a.m., Minneapolis Emergency Communications received a call of a possible human body in the Mississippi River from a passerby in the area of 54th Street and Minnehaha Park Drive.

Crews with the Water Patrol launched a boat and were able to recover the body, which was turned over to personnel from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Information about the identity of the victim and cause of death will be released at a later time by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

