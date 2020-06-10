Body pulled from Chippewa River in Dunn County, Wisconsin

Officials are investigating after a body was found in the Chippewa River in Dunn County.

According to authorities, at about 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a report of a body in the river. When deputies arrived, they found a man's body.

The Dunn County Medical examiner responded to the scene and assisted with recovering the body. An autopy is being conducted at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man will be identified at a later date.

The incident is still under investigation.