Body of missing 11-year-old boy found in Mississippi River

After searching for three days, deputies found the body of a missing 11-year-old boy in the Mississippi River, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at Hidden Falls Regional Park. They learned an 11-year-old boy had gone underwater, but did not resurface. Citizens tried searching for the boy before responders arrived.

Multiple agencies responded to assist with the search, which proved to be challenging due to murky water and fast current.

Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies eventually recovered the body Thursday afternoon.

