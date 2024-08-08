Body of missing Eagan teen found in Lake Michigan

article

The body of the 17-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Michigan in Indiana was recovered from the lake Thursday morning.

What we know

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the body of the teen had been recovered from Lake Michigan after searching since Tuesday.

The name of the teen has not been released by authorities.

What happened?

The DNR said multiple 911 callers reported seeing "swimmers in distress" at an area near the intersection of Porter County Road 300 East and West Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders then found two distressed swimmers and a Good Samaritan on the shore who needed medical help. All three are reportedly in stable condition after they were brought to the hospital.

The teen from Eagan was identified as the third swimmer and was unaccounted for. Authorities said that he was last seen about 300 feet from shore.

Rescue attempts were made difficult due to large waves, officials said.

At the time of the incident, a Beach Hazards Statement was in place, which is an alert from the National Weather Service warning of dangerous conditions at the beach. Waves between six-to-nine-feet tall were predicted by the forecast.