Body found on tower in Wadena County during search for missing man

The Brief A man's dead body was found on a tower in Rockwood Township, Wadena County on Wednesday. The body was found during a search for a missing man. Authorities said it is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.



Police say a dead body was found during the search for a missing man on Wednesday.

Dead body found on tower

What we know:

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of a Jeep matching the description of a vehicle connected to a missing person case.

Arriving deputies then confirmed the match and searched the surrounding area.

A man's body was then found on a tower about 240 feet off the ground in Rockwood Township, the sheriff's office says.

An urban search and rescue team was requested to recover the body, which was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and investigation.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected and there is no danger to the public.

What we don't know:

The identity of the body found has not yet been confirmed.