Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
16
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:48 AM CDT until SAT 11:31 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

Body found near St. Cloud high school, investigation underway

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 1, 2024 3:49pm CDT
St. Cloud
FOX 9

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after firefighters discovered a body while responding to a grass fire near a St. Cloud high school on Monday morning.

St. Cloud Police say the body was found near the school along 33rd Street South. Firefighters had been called to a "natural" area next to Tech High School for a small grass fire when they made the discovery, authorities said. Tech High School is located on the southern end of the city just north of I-94. There is a wooded area to the north of the campus, but it's unclear exactly where the body was found.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Fire Marshal's office are assisting in the investigation. According to officials, there is no known threat to the public and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or visit www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.