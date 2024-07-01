Body found near St. Cloud high school, investigation underway

Police are investigating a suspicious death after firefighters discovered a body while responding to a grass fire near a St. Cloud high school on Monday morning.

St. Cloud Police say the body was found near the school along 33rd Street South. Firefighters had been called to a "natural" area next to Tech High School for a small grass fire when they made the discovery, authorities said. Tech High School is located on the southern end of the city just north of I-94. There is a wooded area to the north of the campus, but it's unclear exactly where the body was found.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the State Fire Marshal's office are assisting in the investigation. According to officials, there is no known threat to the public and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or visit www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.