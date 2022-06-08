Bob Saget’s LA home lists for nearly $8 million

The Los Angeles home of the late comic icon Bob Saget has officially been listed on the market for an iconic price.

Saget’s six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom estate which he lived for nearly 20 years has listed for $7.76 million, the New York Post reports.

Saget first purchased the home for $2.9 million in 2003, according to the Wall Street Journal. The "Full House" dad lived in the residence until his death earlier this year.

The home boasts an array of smart home tech and automation to control many aspects of the 6,600 square foot gated residence.

"Bob was very into tech. Over the years he put in smart house controls and automation throughout the home," his nephew, Adam Saget, and the real estate agent representing the listing with Compass, told The Post.

Saget died of head trauma and was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9, 2022, just hours after posting on Twitter about a show he had performed in Jacksonville. Authorities confirmed that no foul play was suspected at the time.

"Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience," the star wrote in his final social media post . "Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s—t."

Saget was on a comedy tour at the time of his death. He had just performed in Jacksonville, Florida, with a show that wrapped up early Sunday morning. He had planned further dates in Florida, Oklahoma, Nevada and Iowa, according to his website.

In addition to his standup comedy and hosting "America's Funniest Videos," Saget was best known for playing loving patriarch Danny Tanner on "Full House" — a single parent who teams up with his best friend and his brother-in-law to raise his three daughters after the death of his wife.

The actor reprised the role a number of times on the show's Netflix follow-up "Fuller House" alongside his fellow cast members John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, and more.

