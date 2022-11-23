Bloomington police investigate shooting

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington.

The Bloomington Police Department said the shooting happened near West 89th Street and Penn Avenue South. Law enforcement appeared to have roped off a parking lot with several businesses.

Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting near 89th and Penn Avenue on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. (FOX 9)

Police did not provide any additional details at this time. Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.