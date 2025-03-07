Bloomington fatal hit-and-run: Police arrest suspected driver

The Brief Bloomington police say officers responded to a report of a man found injured in the street Wednesday night. The man ultimately died from his injuries. Police believe that the man was hit by a driver who the fled the scene. A 21-year-old man has been arrested, but not formally charged.



Bloomington police say a man believed to have been hit by a driver on Thursday night died, and the alleged driver has been arrested.

Police investigating death

What we know:

The Bloomington Police Department said around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 8300 block of 11th Avenue on reports of somebody injured in the street.

At the scene, officers described finding a man with what appeared to be critical injuries. Police said he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe that the victim had met with a 21-year-old man in front of a residence to possibly sell him "some unknown items," according to the press release.

A witness reported seeing the victim speaking to someone in the car, then hearing yelling. When they went outside, the witness reported finding the man lying in the road.

Police said the man is believed to have hit the victim and left the area before law enforcement arrived. The 21-year-old man was arrested in Apple Valley early Friday morning, and remains in custody at Hennepin County Jail, according to the press release.

What they're saying:

"You can’t run people over with your car, killing them and expect to get away in our city. I really mourn for our young people today as this is another unfortunate incident involving those who are all our future," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a statement.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity and the cause of death.

The man had not been officially charged as of Friday afternoon.