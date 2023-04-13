Surprise! Blink-182 performing at Coachella

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
20
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 2:42 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
from THU 11:20 AM CDT until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:58 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:30 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:12 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:23 PM CDT until SAT 3:45 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Rock County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County

Surprise! Blink-182 performing at Coachella

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 3:47PM
FOX 11
GettyImages-114568782-1.jpg article

Musicians Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of blink-182 on May 23, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Surprise!

Blink-182 is hitting the Coachella stage Friday night. 

The band was announced as a last-minute addition to the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and will play a previously unannounced set at 6:30 p.m. on the festival's Sahara stage. 

This will mark the first appearance of the three members - Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker - since they announced last year they were getting back together. 

RELATED: Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink to headline Coachella 2023

The band was set to begin a tour in March across South America but postponed those performances after Travis Barker sustained an injury that required surgery on his finger. 

Following their appearance this weekend, Blink-182’s North American tour is currently scheduled to begin in May.