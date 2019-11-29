Black Friday shoppers wait over 15 hours to be first ones into Mall of America

article

The busiest shopping day of the year is here.

The Mall of America opened at 5 a.m. on Black Friday with a long line of shoppers waiting outside the building to get inside and snag some deals. Early morning shoppers got a mystery scratch off card where they could earn prizes including gift cards, LEGO sets, Lyft ride credits and more

The first shoppers through the door told FOX 9 they had been in line since 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

