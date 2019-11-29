Expand / Collapse search

Black Friday shoppers wait over 15 hours to be first ones into Mall of America

Mall of America
FOX 9
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The busiest shopping day of the year is here. 

The Mall of America opened at 5 a.m. on Black Friday with a long line of shoppers waiting outside the building to get inside and snag some deals. Early morning shoppers got a mystery scratch off card where they could earn prizes including gift cards, LEGO sets, Lyft ride credits and more 

The first shoppers through the door told FOX 9 they had been in line since 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. 

Early morning shoppers got a mystery scratch off card where they could earn prizes including store gift cards, LEGO sets, Xbox consoles and Lyft ride credits. 

