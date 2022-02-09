Birthday Wish: Family of murdered Richfield man pleads for answers in unsolved case

article

This is not the way Jonathan O'Shaughnessy's family ever wanted to celebrate his birthday. Instead of blowing out 29 candles together, his mom and dad are still waiting for answers in his murder – more than four years after he was killed.

"A parents love for their child never ends. It grows and grows and never stops, even after their death," said Cynthia Kuntz, Jonathan's mother.

24-year-old O'Shaughnessy was walking home with family members from a Fourth of July celebration when he was shot and killed in a random drive-by shooting around 11 p.m. on July 3, 2017. It marked the first murder in the city of Richfield in more than a decade.

"It was just an ambush that no one could ever really fathom happened," said Brian O'Shaughnessy, Jonathan's dad.

His family thinks the key to solving his case will be people coming forward and talking.

There are still two witnesses who never came forward and police have never identified who may have critical information; a man and a woman on bikes who rode past the scene moments after the shooting, but didn't stop to help. Jonathan's parents think those bikers have information that could move the case forward.

Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are continuing to assist Richfield Police with their investigation into Jonathan's murder. His family still meets with investigators every two weeks.

They say they can find closure when they know what happened to their son, and that could start with someone coming forward with information.

"I wish it wouldn't be looked at as snitching. You're not snitching when you're helping a family and the police find answers to a murder," said Kuntz.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest and conviction in Jonathan's case.

Advertisement

Anyone with information can contact the Richfield Police Department at 800-222-8477, the Minnesota BCA at 651-793-7000, or Crimestoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips will remain anonymous.

