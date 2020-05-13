Bill to raise Minnesota's tobacco buying age to 21 heads to Walz's desk

A bill that would raise the age in Minnesota to buy tobacco products is now headed to Governor Tim Walz's desk.

Wednesday, the Minnesota Senate voted 43 to 21 to raise the legal purchasing age from 18 to 21.

Dozens of cities across Minnesota have also voted to raise the age to 21. Last year, federal lawmakers passed legislation raising the tobacco age to 21 nationwide. However, lawmakers say with Minnesota's law unchanged, some retailers continued to comply with Minnesota standards, not the federal law.