Bill to take on child abuse moves forward in MN House

A Minnesota legislator’s personal experience with child abuse could lead to a new law trying to crack down.

Child abuse prevention bill in MN

What we know:

The bill from Representative Jim Nash would increase the amount and specificity of training for mandated reporters to recognize signs of maltreatment.

Nash says he’s driven by the seventeen years of abuse he suffered as a kid.

What they're saying:

"I knew this was a mistake, but today in committee, we have one of our high school pages that happens to be my daughter Emily. Because I was able to break the cycle, which is what we're trying to do, my daughter Emily has grown up in an abuse-free home," said Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia). "That's what we're trying to do, Members. We are trying to make sure that children can grow up never experiencing what I experienced."

What's next:

The bill got committee approval today, so its next step is a vote of the full House.