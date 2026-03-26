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New bill pushes for Minnesota racetrack protections

By
Published  March 26, 2026 2:05pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9
Bill seeks protections for MN racetracks

Bill seeks protections for MN racetracks

A new bill at the Minnesota Capitol aims to protect racetracks from noise complaints as housing developments expand nearby. Supporters say the measure would preserve jobs and economic activity, while critics argue it limits local control. FOX’s Corin Hoggard reports.

The Brief

    • Minnesota racetracks are seeking protection from noise complaints as housing developments continue expanding nearby.
    • There are 38 racetracks across the state, many of which have been around for 50 years or longer.
    • However, one of the bill's authors says it's unlikely to pass this year.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota’s racetracks are pushing for protection in case new neighbors have complaints about the noise.

Protections for racetracks

Big picture view:

The Performance Racing Industry says there are 38 racetracks across the state, not including tracks for go-carts or motocross. They say the industry creates 5,300 jobs and about a billion dollars a year in economic input. 

The vast majority of the tracks are in rural or exurban areas, and they’ve been around for 50 years or longer. But some of them are starting to see new housing developments nearby.

Dig deeper:

So, they’re worried developers or new homeowners will try to get cities to pass a nuisance ordinance that’ll put them out of business.

"If a motorsports facility was established lawfully and continues to operate in compliance with the law, it should not be forced out by newcomers," said Tom Deery of the Performance Racing Industry. 

Lobbyists for developers and for the league of Minnesota cities say the bill to preempt city ordinances goes too far. They say cities and the people living in them should get to decide.

What's next:

The bill is bipartisan, but one of its authors told FOX 9 it’s unlikely to pass this year.

PoliticsMinnesota