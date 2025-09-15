Bill aims to make impersonating police officer a felony, increase penalties

The Brief A bill introduced on Monday would upgrade impersonating a police officer from a misdemeanor to a felony. The bill was introduced by State Sen. Ron Latz on behalf of State Sen. John Hoffman, who was shot in June by a suspect dressed as an officer. The push to increase the penalties for impersonating a police officer comes after former House Speaker Melissa Hortman’s assassination and two other cases in the Twin Cities metro.



A bill introduced on Monday would make impersonating a police officer a felony with longer prison sentences, a move welcomed by members of both parties.

Bill would make impersonating officer a felony

What the bill would do:

The bill would amend state law to upgrade impersonating an officer from a misdemeanor to a felony. The measure would also increase the penalties for the crime. Impersonating an officer would carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Impersonating an officer while committing another crime would carry a potential sentence of five years in prison.

Additionally, a repeat offender within five years would be eligible for a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

What they're saying:

"The intent is to utilize these increased penalties as a deterrent so people will understand that there’s more serious consequences if they try to do this and, secondly, if in fact they commit those offenses to make it possible for a judge to sentence them to longer terms," said State Sen. Ron Latz, DFL of St. Louis Park.

State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot multiple times in June by a suspect dressed as a police officer. The same suspect is charged with the murders of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Bill comes after two recent arrests

What we know:

On Thursday, Luke Reuter of Inver Grove Heights was arrested after police said he tried to pull over an off-duty Maple Grove police officer in Edina. According to court records, Reuter, 47, used a red light and followed the officer from Maple Grove and through Plymouth before eventually trying to stop him in Edina. He faces several charges, including impersonating a police officer.

In July, Trevon Mattson of Champlin outfitted his Chevy Tahoe with red and blue lights and tried to pull over drivers in Maple Grove, according to court filings. Police said Mattson, 27, was armed with a handgun for which he did not have a permit. They said he was also wearing a tactical vest, with a stun gun, pepper spray, handcuffs, a badge, a flashlight and a body camera. He faces several charges, including a felony charge for being a repeat offender.

Bill has ‘very bipartisan’ support, Republican says

The response:

"It’s pretty clear that Minnesota’s not tough enough on these offenders," said State Sen. Carla Nelson, Republican of Rochester. "I think it’s very bipartisan. Obviously, I have talked with police chiefs in my district about this as well and, again, very supportive. I think the issue is that we just keep seeing this type of behavior."

Others agreed.

"That can be a very dangerous situation, just like what we saw in June, and so we support the stronger penalties," said Jeff Potts, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association. "We support a stronger emphasis on this as a very serious crime."