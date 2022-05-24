Big Brother Big Sisters in Twin Cities receives $6 million donation

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities announced it received a $6 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The gift to the Twin Cities chapter was part of a $122.6 million donation Scott made to Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations nationwide.

"I was euphoric, downright gleeful, when I received the news. I’ve never gushed like that on a phone call," Pat Sukhum, BBBSTC CEO said in a press release. "Our gratitude is through the roof. What a remarkable example of giving to inspire even greater philanthropy for our community and passion for our mission. Married with the incredible generosity of our current supporters, this gift, which approximately amounts to our annual operating budget, will enable us to collaborate with our youth to boost our impact in unprecedented ways. We have always had a tremendous responsibility to our community. Our focus now turns to maximizing this opportunity to best support the children and families of the Twin Cities."

The BBBSTC was founded over 100 years ago and is currently serving over 3,000 kids and young adults between the ages of 8 and 22.